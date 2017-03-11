Mama June’s Weight Loss Results Finally Revealed! Hot Or Not?

Mama June’s incredible weight loss has finally been revealed on her new reality TV show Mama June: From Not to Hot!

Although the well awaited episode is yet to air, in a preview, the fans were able to see the star’s revenge body while she was hurrying up to reach the gym. However, before she managed to start her workout, some family drama stood in the way.

Mama June’s 11 year old daughter, best known as Honey Boo Boo stopped by to ask her mother if it was okay to help her father’s fiancée choose a wedding dress.

“I wanted to ask you if you wanted to come,” Alana said making her mother roll her eyes.

“For not Sugar Bear, not Jennifer, but for me, for my support.”

“Uh, that s**t ain’t gonna happen,” Mama June exploded.

“I mean, that’s a little messed up, especially for an event like this. I don’t know why Jennifer would call an 11-year-old and not me. I mean, what type of woman does that? Is she that scared of me?”

Although she seemed quite mad at her daughter for betraying her like this, it is quite clear that at least, Mama June has something going on for her – a new and improved look! The woman seemed so much healthier and years younger in the preview, surprising her fans with her complete transformation.

Last month, when everybody was still waiting for the reveal to be made, Mama June stated that: “I’ve lost at least half of my body! People said yeah that I look good, so I took it to the extreme like everything else.”

What do you think of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s transformation?