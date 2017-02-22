Mama June’s Oldest Daughter Claims They Are Still Feuding

Almost three years after a shocking scandal tore the family apart, it looks like Mama June Shannon and daughter, Anna Shannon Cardwell, are still feuding!

Recently, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch revealed that she and her oldest daughter are on great terms but the 22 year old Anna Shannon does not agree. According to her, they haven’t spoken in months!

“I haven’t talked to her in three months,” Cardwell said. “She doesn’t call me, period.”

The married mom of Kaitlyn, 4, and Kylee, 1, says she recently reached out to Shannon for a favor, but the new Mama June: From Not to Hot star hasn’t returned her calls.

“I asked her to help me the other day, but she never answered her phone or anything,” she shared, adding that she’s not really affected by their bad relationship anyway.

“I’m not worried about it, because she isn’t. I don’t even try anymore with that woman.”

As fans of the famous reality show may already know, in 2014, Shannon was caught canoodling with an ex boyfriend who was accused of sexually abusing Cardwell when she was just 8 years old. The man was even sentenced for his crime and served 10 years in prison. Despite the horrible things he did to her daughter, Mama June still took him back, turning the whole situation into a huge scandal.

Although the mom denied rekindling her relationship with the criminal, the TLC hit show was nevertheless canceled.

The following year, Cardwell sued Shannon for allegedly keeping reality TV money from her. Shannon once again denied doing such a thing.

Shannon, along with her 11 year old daughter Alana and ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, will return to TV on February 24 for her new WE TV series.