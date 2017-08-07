FREE NEWSLETTER
Mama June To Return To ‘From Not To Hot’ Season 2 And Pumpkin Announces First Pregnancy

Nick Markus Posted On 08/07/2017
mama juneSource: eonline.com

Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter Pumpkin is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Josh. The news comes following the reports that the reality TV star is set to return to the second season of the hit show From Not to Hot.

As fans may already be aware, the series helped Shannon lose weight and transform completely.

Today, WE TV released an official statement revealing that the upcoming season will premiere at the beginning of 2018.

But what really shocked everybody that keeps up with the famous family is that Mama June’s teen daughter Lauryn Pumpkin is pregnant with her first baby!

The news came from Pumpkin herself who announced she is expecting in a video, explaining that although she’s excited to be a mother, she is also well aware there are going to be many challenges to face.

‘My baby daddy’s head is the size of a freaking watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina!’ the girl joked.

The teen has been engaged to 20-year-old Josh Efird ever since January of 2016.

Understandably enough, after finding out about the engagement, Josh’s grandmother admitted that the two are way too young to make such a big step.

Of course, she was talking about marriage, but pregnancy is an even more significant step, and the wedding is yet to take place.

The grandma hoped they would at least have a long engagement.

Pumpkin is not the first teen mother in the family – Mama June’s oldest daughter, Anna, 22, also had her first kid at the age of 17.

Shannon herself welcomed her when she was only 15!

Are you shocked by the pregnancy news?

