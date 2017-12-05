Mama June To Join Beauty Pageant Following Her Incredible Weight Loss!

She invested a lot of money into it and put a lot of work into it as well! The reality TV star proved everyone out there that you CAN achieve your dream body, you just have to really want it and to stick to the routine until the results finally show!

Now that 38-year-old Mama June has managed to transform herself completely, she is taking the next step towards achieving even more incredible things in her life.

As fans definitely remember, Honey Boo Boo’s mother stared on Mama June: From Not to Hot, a show that documented her body transformation.

Now, it looks like the second season is going to have the woman explore a lot more firsts, including a brand new relationship and participating in a beauty pageant and hopefully winning the crown!

In the trailer for the upcoming second season, the star can be heard saying: ‘I am sorry y’all, I cannot walk in heels. I have always been on the other side of the pageant world … I do not have any talent.’

But of course, there is no doubt that by the end of the season, Mama June is going to be a pro pageant queen!

Back in April, the celeb opened up about how her family reacted to the impressing weight loss.

‘I think [Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin] were not expecting this much weight to come off, and to look this different. I mean, that is the thing. ‘Damn, she looks different.’ And if I did not talk, you would not know who I was,’ she explained.

Are you excited to watch Mama June try out new things?