Mama June Shows Off Her Size 4 Body In Sexy Red Dress At WEtv Show Premiere

Now that she went through a radical transformation, Mama June is completely fine with flaunting her new figure! Last night, the reality TV star attended the premiere of WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and she used the opportunity to show off her new size four body in a sexy but elegant red dress!

The 37-year-old looked very healthy and happy as she flashed her pearly whites for the cameras alongside her daughter Alana, also known as Honey Boo Boo.

As fans may remember, Sugar Bear Thompson, Mama June’s ex, has been accused by the woman that he abused her and the kids for years before they finally ended their relationship.

But Sugar Bear denied Shannon’s claims and insisted that “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!”

Back in April, during a publicity tour, Mama June revealed that the man gave the kids “emotional and physical scars” for years.

She also claimed that 17-year-old Lauryn suffered permanent damage to her eye as a result of his abuse.

Mama June went on to state that Sugar Bear and his biological daughter, Honey Boo Boo do not have any kind of close father-daughter relationship as he never does his job as a parent.

Despite that claim, the girl was a flower girl at her father’s wedding to his new wife Jennifer Lamb back in January.

But what was the most shocking and somehow contrasting to all of her claims is the fact that her oldest daughter, 22-year-old Anna, recently moved in with Sugar Bear after she split from her husband.

As fans of the family probably already know, the mother and daughter have been feuding ever since June started dating Mark McDaniel back in 2014, shortly after breaking up with Sugar Bear.

Anna just couldn’t forgive her mother for getting back together with the man that sexually abused her when she was a child.

After June and Sugar Bear split for good in 2016, the woman started a quest to transform herself and show off her revenge body at the man’s wedding.

She lost no less than 300 pounds!

What do you think of Mama June’s premiere red-hot fashion?