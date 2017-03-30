Mama June Says She Will “Miss” Her Iconic Turkey Neck – “It’s More Famous Than Me!”

Before the surgery that was meant to remove the loose extra skin from her neck and arms, Mama June was visibly nervous.

In the clip from Mama June: From Not to Hot, that aired today, March 30, the reality star is shown meeting a surgeon before the procedure takes place.

The reality TV star tells the audience that this will be her final surgery and after removing the extra skin she will finally become the skinny Mama June she always saw herself as.

Despite being excited to show off her revenge body, the former Here Comes Boo Boo star starts to feel very nervous about the invasive surgery she is about to go through.

She asks the doctor if she will be able to even open her mouth enough to eat and speak after the procedure.

The nervous woman stresses that since it’s a surgery around her face she will not be able to hide it in case something goes wrong.

“Then there’s going to be no photo shoot or me going to Sugar’s wedding,” she adds, half joking.

Although she is clearly happy to finally show the best version of herself to the world, she also stated that she will miss her iconic “turkey neck.”

“I’m ready to get the surgery over with to remove my turkey neck, but I’m kinda gonna miss my turkey neck,” she claimed. “It’s more famous than I am.”

As fans of the show already know, Mama June: From Not to Hot documents the reality TV star’s drastic transformation. June Shannon used to have 400 pounds when the show started and now she dropped to a size 4 thanks to gastric bypass surgery but also by eating a balanced diet and working out.

Advertisement

Are you curious to see the final transformation?