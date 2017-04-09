Mama June Rushed To The Hospital Following Ex Sugar Bear’s Wedding

Mama June has managed to achieve her revenge look through her reality TV show and she, as promised, attended her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding.

The wedding became dramatic really fast but by comparison with what happened just 24 hours after the ceremony, it was nothing!

During the last episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star was shown in the hospital following her ex’s wedding.

At the beginning of the finale, the 37 years old Mama June was in the crowd, watching the ceremony but when it was time for the groom to kiss the bride, her remarks almost disturbed the wedding!

“Save it for the bedroom,” June told another guest.

But she was not the only one appalled by the long and odd kiss.

Mama June funnily described the smooching as a “Woolly mammoth eating a fish.”

After the wedding ceremony was over, Mama June along with two of her daughters returned home to burn her old clothes that are way too big for her now.

“Now, I know what my self-worth is and I know I shouldn’t be doing it for a guy,” she stated before throwing the clothes in the bonfire.

Sadly, however, her positive perspective on life changed rapidly when she woke up the next day experiencing “excruciating” pain.

“Oh my god, mama!” Honey Boo Boo explained worriedly.

The mother informed her daughters Alana and Lauryn that her stomach is hurting so much she can’t get out of bed. The bodyguard is the one who calls 911 and at the hospital, the doctors tell her they will need to run a CAT scan to determine what caused the unbearable pain.

“Worst case scenario,” one specialist stated, “It could be a blood clot or a leakage in the sleeve.”

The episode ends with a cliffhanger as the doctors tell her they have the results, but it is not what they initially presumed!

What do you think happened to Mama June? Was it something she ate at the wedding?