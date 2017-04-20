Mama June Photographed Devouring A Bag Of Potato Chips! Is She Gaining All Of The Weight Back?

Mama June is already on the path to gaining back all of that weight she managed to shed on her show, Mama June: From not to Hot.

The reality TV star managed to lose about 300 pounds by being committed to exercising, eating healthy and through surgery but she is already gaining all of that back because of her unhealthy lifestyle.

Mama June was spotted by eyewitnesses, who didn’t fail to snap a picture, gorging a bag of potato chips in one go!

After she managed to drop to her ideal size 4 and the show came to a completion, the star began to lose her determination little by little and she began to retort to her old ways.

If you look at the picture taken by one eyewitness, it looks like Mama June turned the bag of chips upside down to make sure she didn’t waste any crumbs and opened her mouth wide to welcome the delicious snacks.

She spent around $75,000 in plastic surgery costs to get rid of the excess skin after losing the weight but she is now sabotaging herself by eating unhealthy foods once again.

We are sure of the fact that if her personal trainer knew she would be furious as Mama June was previously called out for secretly snacking during the show as well.

“The last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking to my diet,” the reality TV star admitted.

Aside from the trainer, her daughter, Honey Boo Boo was also pretty furious at her mother for cheating on her diet.

“We’re sitting over here being so supportive and you’re sitting here lying straight to our faces,” she shouted.

Although the change is still really noticeable she has gained a bit of the weight back.

