Mama June, Now Size 4 And Skinny, Stuns In Red Dress After ‘From Not To Hot’ Makeover

Mel Walker Posted On 04/01/2017
3
3.1K Views
2


Mama June Not To Hot Red DressWeTV

America, meet the new skinny Mama June who has debuted her envious size 4 figure in a bright red wrap dress.

After hiding her doctor-sculpted body for weeks, Mama June, born June Shannon, gave a glimpse of the shocking result of all the work on last night’s episode of the weTV series, Mama June: From Not To Hot.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star took part in a fun photo shoot ahead of her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding.

Earlier today, People unveiled a stunning picture from the shoot that showed what the hot mama looks like along with a preview of the next episode of the reality series.

In the teaser Shannon’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said: “She looks great. I’m really proud of her. looked like Marilyn Monroe.”

Thompson, who hit stardom on TLC’s reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, explained: “I’ve worked my ass off, working out getting healthy. And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

In the preview Sugar Bear’s fiancée, Jennifer Lamb, said she does not want June at the wedding.

After the pictures were published the reality star took to Twitter to ask her fans what do they think of her new skinny body.

She wrote: “I have 2 ask what is everybody’s opinion about the new Mama June I have work so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard everyday #MamaJune.”

Most of her fans responded with positive comments and congratulated her for her accomplishments.

A few others slammed her for being media hungry and for going under the knife like the Kardashian sisters for fame and money.

Others worry about the bad example that she is setting for young Honey Boo Boo.

3 Comments

Crymsyn
04/02/2017 at 8:18 pm
Reply

She did great on weight with help from gastric bypass and body sculpting something lots of us could never afford. But losing all that weight doesn’t give her a new personality. Bad example for her kids though. Honey boo boo better save up for her surgeries lol.


Sue Trammell Keith
04/02/2017 at 10:31 am
Reply

She may look nice. But with the way she acts and talks she needs more help. This didn’t help her there. And her children action doesn’t help either. They all need mental help.


Cheron turner
04/02/2017 at 12:59 am
Reply

JUNE YOU ARE FABALINI.. PROUD OF YOU, AND NOW IM MORE FRIGHTEN OF THE PAIN, PULLING DRAINS OUT OMG…SO AFRAID..


