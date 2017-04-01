Mama June, Now Size 4 And Skinny, Stuns In Red Dress After ‘From Not To Hot’ Makeover

America, meet the new skinny Mama June who has debuted her envious size 4 figure in a bright red wrap dress.

After hiding her doctor-sculpted body for weeks, Mama June, born June Shannon, gave a glimpse of the shocking result of all the work on last night’s episode of the weTV series, Mama June: From Not To Hot.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star took part in a fun photo shoot ahead of her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding.

Earlier today, People unveiled a stunning picture from the shoot that showed what the hot mama looks like along with a preview of the next episode of the reality series.

In the teaser Shannon’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said: “She looks great. I’m really proud of her. looked like Marilyn Monroe.”

Slay, #MamaJune. 🔥 Honey Boo Boo's mom has kept her transformation under wraps for months now—and she's finally revealing her new look! 💃 Bio link for more on the exclusive. |📷: WE tv A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Thompson, who hit stardom on TLC’s reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, explained: “I’ve worked my ass off, working out getting healthy. And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

In the preview Sugar Bear’s fiancée, Jennifer Lamb, said she does not want June at the wedding.

After the pictures were published the reality star took to Twitter to ask her fans what do they think of her new skinny body.

She wrote: “I have 2 ask what is everybody’s opinion about the new Mama June I have work so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard everyday #MamaJune.”

Most of her fans responded with positive comments and congratulated her for her accomplishments.

A few others slammed her for being media hungry and for going under the knife like the Kardashian sisters for fame and money.

Others worry about the bad example that she is setting for young Honey Boo Boo.