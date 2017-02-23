Mama June Has Lost So Much Weight That Her Kids “Don’t Even Recognize Her!”

Mama June Shannon‘s crazily anticipated huge weight loss is close to being revealed and according to her personal trainer, the transformation is “ridiculous!”

Weight expert Kenya Crooks has decided to reveal more about the process and the change of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s matriarch.

Mama June’s personal trainer made sure to point out that this will be the biggest weight loss in the history of televised weight losses, saying that: “The Biggest Loser won’t have anything on this, The Swan won’t have anything on this!”

“You won’t even be able to recognize her — her kids don’t even recognize her!”

The reality TV star has had gastric sleeve surgery in 2015, has apparently gone from 460 lbs. to a size 4. After the surgery, Crooks was hired to guide Shannon through the weight loss process and to help her tone.

“I came in as the closer, because she was struggling with getting to the next point of weight loss.”

However, the beginning was definitely a struggle for the obese woman. The trainer explained he needed to use an air horn to force her out of the bed every morning.

“We had to change how she looked at food. We had to cut down the portions, because she used to eat really, really big. So we had to change how she ate, how she worked out, and just put it all together!”

Although it was difficult to motivate her, as soon as Mama June dropped some weight her confidence went “through the roof!”

Besides, she also had the support of two of her daughters, Alana and Lauryn.

“It was a team effort and the kids joined in and it made everything so much easier,” explained Crooks.

Although Shannon has already dropped a lot of weight, Crooks says her weight loss is not yet over.

“She’s doing awesome. We’re looking at making her even more sexy,” he said.