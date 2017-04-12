Mama June Disses Blake Shelton, Backs Miranda Lambert And Anderson East

Mama June has decided to weigh in on Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s divorce and made it known that Anderson East is “way more handsome” than the popular “The Voice” coach.

This week, June Shannon, better known as Mama June, sat down with In Touch Weekly to talk about the drama that occurred on her hit reality series “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

The new slimmed-down June took part in a fun game called “hot or not, ” and she was asked to share her thoughts on several male celebrities. When the name Blake Shelton came up, the reality held nothing back.

Mama June said Shelton was not hot and went on to say that the way he treated Lambert after their 4-year marriage ended was “cray cray.” She also revealed that she is a big fan of Lambert because she has been kind to her and her family.

She said: “And the reason why — and this is nothing against him or her — but we became good friends with Miranda [Lambert].”

She went on to slam Shelton by saying: “I mean, not like that, but at a concert, we met her, and she’s been huge fans of ours, and I just think the way that situation went down was kind of crazy. I know there are two sides of every story — but I think it was cray cray, what I know.”

We should both win Supreme titles! pic.twitter.com/awJIY7Mx — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 1, 2012

Indeed, Miss Lambert is a big fan of all things “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” She once said Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was her daughter and dressed as her for Halloween.

While married to Shelton, Lambert had the follwing exchange with her then husband on Twitter: “I can’t wait to get home and watch my DVR of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’! Shh y’all don’t tell me! I’m almost there. And TLC wins again with another show I am hooked on!”

He replied by: “Just watched ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’… And now here comes runny doo.”

Not sure Gwen Stefani will be thrilled to hear about Mama June’s comments.