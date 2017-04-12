FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner shia labeouf Charlie Murphy Anderson East khloe kardashian kailyn lowry Camilla Luddington T.I. Kate Hudson honey boo boo blac chyna kim richards Clay Adler caitlyn jenner kris jenner esther jenner donald trump katy perry kim kardashian mama june nicki minaj
Home » Entertainment

Mama June Disses Blake Shelton, Backs Miranda Lambert And Anderson East

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/12/2017
4
2.2K Views
2


Mama June Miranda LambertCredit: Getty

Mama June has decided to weigh in on Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s divorce and made it known that Anderson East is “way more handsome” than the popular “The Voice” coach.

This week, June Shannon, better known as Mama June, sat down with In Touch Weekly to talk about the drama that occurred on her hit reality series “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

The new slimmed-down June took part in a fun game called “hot or not, ” and she was asked to share her thoughts on several male celebrities. When the name Blake Shelton came up, the reality held nothing back.

Mama June said Shelton was not hot and went on to say that the way he treated Lambert after their 4-year marriage ended was “cray cray.” She also revealed that she is a big fan of Lambert because she has been kind to her and her family.

She said: “And the reason why — and this is nothing against him or her — but we became good friends with Miranda [Lambert].”

She went on to slam Shelton by saying: “I mean, not like that, but at a concert, we met her, and she’s been huge fans of ours, and I just think the way that situation went down was kind of crazy. I know there are two sides of every story — but I think it was cray cray, what I know.”

Indeed, Miss Lambert is a big fan of all things “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” She once said Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was her daughter and dressed as her for Halloween.

While married to Shelton, Lambert had the follwing exchange with her then husband on Twitter: “I can’t wait to get home and watch my DVR of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’! Shh y’all don’t tell me! I’m almost there. And TLC wins again with another show I am hooked on!”

He replied by: “Just watched ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’… And now here comes runny doo.”

Advertisement

Not sure Gwen Stefani will be thrilled to hear about Mama June’s comments.

Post Views: 2,177


Read more about Anderson East blake shelton mama june miranda lambert

You may also like
Sugar Bear Denies Mama June’s Abuse Allegations – He Says She’s Just Jealous!
04/11/2017
Mama June Claims ‘Sugar Bear’ Mike Thompson Had Abused Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon!
04/10/2017
Mama June’s Daughter, Anna Cardwell Splits From Husband And Moves In With Stepdad Sugar Bear!
04/10/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
4 Comments

Barbara Purvis
04/12/2017 at 2:04 pm
Reply

I will not debate the true facts with anyone–and the truth is Blake Shelton is a good man and he is very handsome, and the most important fact is he is now happy with a beautiful talented Gwen Stefani. Blake has a bright future ahead filled with love–and these are the true facts of life–a good man needs a good woman who loves him. I don’t need to say anymore about the true facts. Here is wishing the very best to Gwen and Blake–may their love rise to the stars.


KATHLEEN RULLI
04/12/2017 at 12:42 pm
Reply

Mama June should worry about herself instead of saying that Blake Shelton was a bad person. You don’t know any of the facts. One thing is he wanted kids with her but she didn’t. So before you open your mouth find out the facts


Kay
04/12/2017 at 12:36 pm
Reply

Not much of an endorsement! This women does not make good decisions in her own life yet she has an opinion of others. It is time people get past this divorce. Miranda was quiet when the divorce happened but she sure is using her concert chat and award acceptance speech to seek attention and sympathy now. It takes two to make a marriage and two to decide on divorce. Miranda is no Angel despite the wings on her album cover. Blake is the first to say he is flawed. Leave them alone to be happy with their new partners.


Stuart Johnson
04/12/2017 at 11:50 am
Reply

Seriously……Talk about the pot calling the kettle black….I can’t


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *