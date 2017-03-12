Mama June Denies Wearing A Fat Suit On Her New Show!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, when Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered many haters took to social media to accuse the reality TV star of wearing a fat suit during the before shots in order to make the transformation more shocking when revealed.

They speculated that she had already lost the weight when they began filming!

However, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star stated on Friday that she did no such thing!

“I don’t know what the hell people were thinking, but no, I would never do that,” the 37 year old claimed.

“This journey started a long time ago. We started filming a little bit and then through the process, we had stopped and there’s nothing … no, hell no, you’re seeing me for me,” Mama June said about her experience with losing weight on TV.

“If you look back, you’re seeing me at the doctor’s office, you’re seeing me this and that, so that’s actually me being me. … I mean, I guess now that people are seeing the transformation happen, they’re like, ‘Woah!”

However impressed people may be of the transformation, Mama June stated that in fact it took her a lot of effort and determination to shed so much weight!

“That didn’t happen that fast!’ I’ve been going through this journey since May of 2016, so it has been a little while.”

Mama June reportedly weighted 406 pounds when the filming started but according to the show’s audience, the way she looked in the parts from “before surgery” looked suspiciously like she was wearing some sort of prosthetic!

Despite all the Twitter users who pointed out how unnatural the special effects makeup look, Mama June is determined to deny the accusations until the end!