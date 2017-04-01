Mama June Debuts Size 4 In Stunning ‘Not To Hot’ Photoshoot As Sugar Bear Wedding Gets Close

Mama June appeared on Not to Hot where she showed off her new body and face after shedding more than 300 pounds and undergoing more surgeries than Kim Kardashian.

The reality star, born June Shannon, was happy to announce to the world that she went from 462 pounds to 162 pounds by going under the knife, eating right, and exercising.

In the new episode of the WE tv show, the 37-year-old former wife of Sugar Bear also talked about how hard it was to achieve her goal.

She also confessed there were times she wanted to give up. The installment featured a segment where her daughters had talked her out of bed after another series of surgery.

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊 A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

In the end, the former star of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo said it was worth it and had some fun taking part in a photoshoot where she revealed her new figure to the viewers. June looked gorgeous in a peach/pink gown and nude shoes.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s mother, who had tummy tucks, boob jobs, and surgery to remove her turkey neck, said: “It makes me feel really good to show other people this is what I’ve always thought of myself and that my inside hadn’t changed, like my giving and outgoing and loving personality that was there when I was there. It’s just a little bit more out there.”

The former star of Toddlers & Tiaras added: “It’s not easy to get up and go to the gym. I cheat, I’ve done that.Sometimes you just wanna give up, just like on any diet but you can’t — you have to get in that mindset: If I give up, I’ll go back to the way I was.”

Advertisement

Fans will see more of Mama June when she attends Sugar Bear’s wedding in a few weeks.