Mama June Claims ‘Sugar Bear’ Mike Thompson Had Abused Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon!

Mama June just broke some sad news! The reality TV star has made a number of accusations against her former ex-boyfriend Mike Thompson, also known as Sugar Bear.

The Honey Boo Boo star said, “it’s time the world sees him for what he is.”

Mama June claimed Mike had abused Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon to the point where her face was damaged horribly.

“So many emotional and physical scars with the kids,” the Not to Hot star added.

These allegations come shortly after her oldest daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Shannon left her husband of three years and moved into Thompson’s Georgia home. The relationship between ‘Chickadee’ and Mama June has been strained for years.

A source revealed the 22-year-old woman left the home in Alabama after their breakup and returned to her hometown of McIntyre, Georgia, for her former stepfather to take care of her.

Thompson said to Radar, “I told her she can stay for as long as she needs.”

In an interview, Mama June said her daughter Honey Boo Boo has had a bad relationship with her father for awhile.

“She hasn’t had one in a long time,” she said.

Three years after the family was awarded their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the reality TV series was canceled in 2014 because of reports that Mama June was involved with a former child sex offender.

Shortly after the cancellation, the Not To Hot star tried to reconcile her relationship with Sugar Bear before finally deciding to call it quits.

Mama June has been all over the news lately. The star recently shed 300 pounds due to dieting and exercise and had to get plastic surgery to remove almost 10 pounds of excess skin. Mama June: From Hot To Not began airing in February of 2017.