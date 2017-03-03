Mama June Almost Died During Bypass Surgery!

Although Mama June is on a new path towards changing her life for the better, it turns out that the bypass surgery that was meant to help her lose weight almost killed her!

In her new reality TV show, Mama June: From Not to Hot It was recently revealed that the surgery didn’t go as smooth as expected and there were complications that could have ended her life if not for the experienced surgeons who performed the operation as well as for a little bit of luck.

“This surgery is honestly probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” the reality TV star admitted on the show.

In fact, she even had a dark prediction of what was about to happen before the surgery even began. The woman said:

“I mean, I could die from it. I’m not one to let go of control easily and I have no control over this situation once they put me to sleep.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star started at 460 pounds and so she decided a change was in order. While under anesthesia, things, however, took a bad turn.

“The sizing tube is placed and we cut everything outside of the sizing tube,” stated the medical expert.

“We’re going to take the stomach out now.”

It seemed as if everything was going according to plan when the doctors began to panic.

“Is she stable?” one surgeon asks another. “She’s going to bleed!”

We are sure it was a nightmare for the doctors as well as for Shannon but it all ended well fortunately.

Check out, Mama June: From Not to Hot every Friday at 10 PM on WE TV.