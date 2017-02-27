Mama June Accused Of Wearing A Fat Suit On Her New Show!

As it turns out, the reality TV star may have just exaggerated her weight for the cameras in order to make the final reveal of her weight loss more shocking!

Rumors have been flying around lately that Mama June wore a fat suit for her new Reality TV show Mama June: From Not to Hot that is supposed to document her weight loss journey.

The show premiered on Friday on WE and immediately after the first episode fans began accusing her of wearing a fat suit on camera.

According to reports, the former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo weighed no less than 406 pounds before she got the stomach surgery.

The new show is supposed to document her road towards acquiring her ideal weight from the very beginning.

However, the fans were able to notice something very suspicious in the “before” shots.

“It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional,” one user tweeted, posting the video in which it looks like Mama June is wearing a prosthetic chin under her already slimmed down face

“You can tell… by the fake neck and much blonder hair” wrote another user.

Although according to sources the famous mama is already a size four she has decided to keep her new appearance secret so that it can be revealed at the end of the show.

However, did she and the production team start filming when she was already slimmed down and now she needs to fake her weight?

Fans seem to believe so. “The prosthetics work is horrible. They should have gotten the costume designer from The Nutty Professor or Norbit,” someone tweeted.

Despite the controversy, the first episode of the new show was a big hit and Mama June decided to avoid talking about the rumors and just thanked her fans by saying: “Thanks for watching n hope u watch next wk at the same time.”