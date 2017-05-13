FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Mama Joyce Wants Kandi Burruss To Sue Phaedra Parks Over Rape Lie!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/13/2017
mama joyce phaedra parksSource: bet.com

Phaedra Parks might lose a lot more than just her TV job if Mama Joyce manages to get her way! Reports say that Kandi Burruss’ mother is ready to file a lawsuit against her for lying about rape and Parks could lose her law license because of it.

Phaedra Parks was shockingly fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she claimed Kandi Burruss and her husband were planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

The outrageous claim was proved to be false, and now Mama Joyce is pushing for a lawsuit against Parks.

“I think she should sue Phaedra,” Joyce said about her daughter.

“I told her she should. Kandi says: ‘Mama you’re so cold.’ I would be. I would sue her for whatever the most I could possibly get,” added the mother.

While Joyce was happy Parks was fired, the woman revealed her kind daughter felt bad for her.

“Kandi has a soft heart and feels sorry for people.”

However, Kandi is glad people know Phaedra lied and it makes her feel better reading the comments about it online.

As followers of Phaedra may already know, the woman is a graduate of The University of Georgia Law School, and a member of the state bar.

But Mama Joyce thinks the best punishment for what Parks did is to take her in front of the board of ethics and relieve her of her law license.

Do you agree with Mama Joyce that Kandi Burruss should sue Phaedra Parks or is getting fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta enough punishment?

Let us know what you think by cruising down to the comment section!

61 Comments

Jacqui
05/14/2017 at 6:04 am
Reply

I say give her a second chance. She has already been fired from the TV show. Like Kandi said she doesn’t want to tear her all the way down on the TV show. I can see that Kandi has a heart of gold and that’s a Godly trait. God is a forgiving God and just as we expect God to forgive us of our sins, we have to forgive others of their sins. It was very wrong of Phaedra to lie in such a manner however, She did apologize and hopefully repent and seek forgiveness. I am team Kandi Burruss all the way by far my most favorite housewife on Bravo.


Shandreka Bennett
05/13/2017 at 11:04 pm
Reply

I already felt that Phaedra was low-key grimy


Blkberry73
05/13/2017 at 9:15 pm
Reply

I don’t think Phaedra meant for the storyline to go that far..I am appaull that Phaedra would even stoop that low to share such information knowing it was false. Phaedra put her self first in this instance not her career or family , entertaining foolishness.. I don’t think that Kandi should sue Phaedra over something so petty. This was something that didn’t even happen it was said to be planned. Sure she could sue for Deformation of Character but so can Phaedra. Every last one of the housewives are messy and has spreaded rumors turning into ugly lies. Kandi’ s mother needs to get a life and stop trying to run Kandi’ s. Phaedra is living through her lie everyday until it dies down that’s enough. I can not believe that this is still making gossip.. This should not end her career this is how she takes care of her family. The whole RHOA show needs therapy because they all have issues, none of them are perfect.


    Shawanda Rawlings
    05/15/2017 at 1:25 am
    Reply

    AMEN, YOU SAID IT BEST!! Look at ALL the defamation Mama Joyce then did!!!

    Too bad she can’t be sued, well, they can get her stake in the OLG restaurant, & whatever else money Kandi done put in her pocket, DFL!!

    Also, did the producer, Carlos King not get fired? That was the tea on this when it FIRST leaked smit a month ago. Said, HE was the one that TOLD Phaedra all the lies!! IDK……IDK what to think anymore!!

    Like you said, they ALL been shady and full of lies at one point or another, SMMF!!

Robyn
05/13/2017 at 8:54 pm
Reply

The Law review board of ethics should open up a case and make a ruling. Phaedra had many opportunities to come clean and she continued to lie and cause harm to others. This is a crime and she should be held accountable for her actions.


Tanya
05/13/2017 at 8:25 pm
Reply

I think she should be disbarred. Let’s all not forget that she’s an “ordained minister” and didn’t she take some classes and get her funeral directors license or something? She’s got other jobs to fall back on. I just don’t think she should practice law if she can’t follow the law.


Wanda
05/13/2017 at 7:44 pm
Reply

What she did was so wrong on every level. Really shows where her heart is.
I’m sure Kanda feels vindicated. The lies were exposed.





