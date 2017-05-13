FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Mama Joyce Wants Kandi Burruss To Sue Phaedra Parks Over Rape Lie!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/13/2017
mama joyce phaedra parksSource: bet.com

Phaedra Parks might lose a lot more than just her TV job if Mama Joyce manages to get her way! Reports say that Kandi Burruss’ mother is ready to file a lawsuit against her for lying about rape and Parks could lose her law license because of it.

Phaedra Parks was shockingly fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she claimed Kandi Burruss and her husband were planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

The outrageous claim was proved to be false, and now Mama Joyce is pushing for a lawsuit against Parks.

“I think she should sue Phaedra,” Joyce said about her daughter.

“I told her she should. Kandi says: ‘Mama you’re so cold.’ I would be. I would sue her for whatever the most I could possibly get,” added the mother.

While Joyce was happy Parks was fired, the woman revealed her kind daughter felt bad for her.

“Kandi has a soft heart and feels sorry for people.”

However, Kandi is glad people know Phaedra lied and it makes her feel better reading the comments about it online.

As followers of Phaedra may already know, the woman is a graduate of The University of Georgia Law School, and a member of the state bar.

But Mama Joyce thinks the best punishment for what Parks did is to take her in front of the board of ethics and relieve her of her law license.

Do you agree with Mama Joyce that Kandi Burruss should sue Phaedra Parks or is getting fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta enough punishment?

Let us know what you think by cruising down to the comment section!

Yaro C
05/13/2017 at 1:43 pm
She should have disbarred after that episode where she vouched in her that her client had the tints removed from his window, the judge threw out the charge against her client, Phaedra and the client walk out of the car to his car with the tints still on and she stuffs wads of cash into her purse as payment – all on a nationally televised TV show!!!


Elva
05/13/2017 at 1:39 pm
What goes around ,comes around
Let it go Mama Joyce
Let God take care of


Carlos Martinez
05/13/2017 at 1:31 pm
Disbar shady Phaedra!





