Entertainment

Mama Joyce Wants Kandi Burruss To Sue Phaedra Parks Over Rape Lie!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/13/2017
Phaedra Parks might lose a lot more than just her TV job if Mama Joyce manages to get her way! Reports say that Kandi Burruss’ mother is ready to file a lawsuit against her for lying about rape and Parks could lose her law license because of it.

Phaedra Parks was shockingly fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she claimed Kandi Burruss and her husband were planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

The outrageous claim was proved to be false, and now Mama Joyce is pushing for a lawsuit against Parks.

“I think she should sue Phaedra,” Joyce said about her daughter.

“I told her she should. Kandi says: ‘Mama you’re so cold.’ I would be. I would sue her for whatever the most I could possibly get,” added the mother.

While Joyce was happy Parks was fired, the woman revealed her kind daughter felt bad for her.

“Kandi has a soft heart and feels sorry for people.”

However, Kandi is glad people know Phaedra lied and it makes her feel better reading the comments about it online.

As followers of Phaedra may already know, the woman is a graduate of The University of Georgia Law School, and a member of the state bar.

But Mama Joyce thinks the best punishment for what Parks did is to take her in front of the board of ethics and relieve her of her law license.

Do you agree with Mama Joyce that Kandi Burruss should sue Phaedra Parks or is getting fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta enough punishment?

Let us know what you think by cruising down to the comment section!

33 Comments

David B Lammers
05/13/2017 at 1:27 pm
Reply

Kind of ironic she gave Kandi that whole ethics schpeil at Sheree’s housewarming. Just a malicious, spineless scumbag.


Victoria
05/13/2017 at 1:17 pm
Reply

Phaedra walk around like she’s holier than thou showing more a** and boobs.,God don’t like ugly and fake she deserve what’s coming to her. Soooo glad she’s kicked off the show.. How bout that Phaedra what’s done in the dark will come to light🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾


LB
05/13/2017 at 1:15 pm
Reply

Please, be careful what you wish for Ms. Joyce, Kandi has a heart so should you. Forgiveness brings rewards. We all know we’re we have been but we don’t know where we are going. Let God do his job!!!! And you work on your vengeance. As you wish people I’ll will, non of yours wishes shall be granted. Just look at phadra. Kenya is experiencing this right now. No husband, no children, a ugly demeanor.


Terri J
05/13/2017 at 12:27 pm
Reply

I think her law liscence should be taken away. Her lie could’ve destroyed Kandi’s career and brand. Phaedra as not just a lawyer, but an entertainment lawyer knew the impact this would have on Kandi.

If she was so willing to destroy Kandi’s career, then yes, take her in front of the board of ethics. Let that knife she tried to stab Kandi in the back with turn into a boomerang and come back and hit her.

Phaedra went lower than low and taking her law liscence too me isn’t enough. I would do anything and everything legally possible to make her suffer. The sad thing in all of this is her kids are stuck with such a bad example of a human being as a mother.


Cheri Aitken
05/13/2017 at 12:22 pm
Reply

This was one of the worst lies she has come up with. I’m so glad she had to pay for her lies!! She was so fake anyways with her being such a hypocrite with her supposed Godly ways.


Beverly Morgan
05/13/2017 at 12:17 pm
Reply

I would sue her that was dishearting and she needs to pay her I love Kandi


Tonika Wyckoff
05/13/2017 at 11:20 am
Reply

I think she shouldn’t because she is being punished enough and I really think she has learned a valuable lesson whether who or why created the rumor in the first place. She fired from RHOA!!! She lost a husband and having bad luck. if any thing , she needs praying for!!!


Shannon
05/13/2017 at 11:08 am
Reply

Phaedra should most DEFINITELY BE SUED & LOSE HER LICENSE to practice law in GA. Despicable actions by a woman who claims to be so classy.


MeDeb
05/13/2017 at 11:06 am
Reply

Yes I think Phaedra should be fired and sued for slander! She purposely scandalized Kandi name and reputation. Better still, I think she is mentally unstable and not trustworthy. You always reap what you sow and it is her time to reap the evil discord that she has sown. The truth always come out eventually and will forever stand. If you give a liar enough rope, they will eventually hang themselves. Her husband sacrificed and went to jail for the crimes they both committed. They both were guilty and she had him looking crazy when she was just as guilty as he was. She cheated on him and that’s why he was going off on her on the last episodes that he was on, but she made it look like it was something wrong with Apollo. SHE IS A EVIL WOMAN! AND I believe, like the typical black person, she was jealous of Kandi success and I believe she encouraged Kandi’s ex-employee to sue her. As sad as it is, some black people have a problem supported other blacks who are successful. Phaedra probably cheated her way through law school…what lawyer wouldn’t know not to do what she did to Kandi? I say…GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!


Johnette Grant
05/13/2017 at 10:39 am
Reply

I think getting fired is enough she has two boys to support





