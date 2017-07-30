Malika Haqq Reminisces Over Flirtationship With Rob Kardashian With Arthur George Photo

Malika Haqq is feeling nostalgic. The reality star and best friend to Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of Rob Kardashian’s promotional photo for his sock line called Arthur George.

The two used to hook up years ago before Rob went into hiding and she found romance with “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro; it was clearly a much simpler time.

On episodes of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” Rob and Malika always flirted but never made it official. The friends were smitten by each other and the situation made Khloe hilariously uncomfortable.

Awwwwww look who's finally coming back to her senses, and realizing how much she truly loves #RobKardashian ☝🏾😆 Get yours Malika! It ain't too late yet bishhhh 😆👌🏾 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Sources say that Malika never liked Blac Chyna in the first place and made that known to both Khloe and Rob. She, along with the entire Kardashian clan, thought that the model was using him.

No opinion would have changed Rob’s mind because he wanted to have a baby and a family with Blac Chyna. That obviously didn’t work out, but he did get the best thing to ever happen to him out of it — Dream Kardashian.

Malika has had a few love interests since her days of canoodling with Rob were over. Most recently, she dated “Famously Single” co-star, Ronnie Magro.

In the episodes that are currently airing, Malika and Ron are getting to know each other and have just decided that they want to be together when they get out of the house. In current time, the two have already broken up.

As we reported, Haqq claimed that Ron “loves aggressively” and was different from her. On the next episode of “Famously Single,” Ron will admit that he’s not over his ex and “Jersey Shore” co-star Samantha Giancola, but has already moved on with another girlfriend after his breakup with Malika.

Rob and Malika are both single and always looking for love. Do you think that Malika Haqq and Rob Kardashian should date?