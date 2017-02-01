Malia Obama Starts Her Internship In New York Pitching Film Scripts

Malia Obama was pictured on Wednesday as she was heading to work in New York. While Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying a lovely vacation on Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean, their eldest daughter is putting in some extra work hours. Miss Obama, who is her father’s daughter, sported a pair of high-waisted mom jeans – yes they are called BDG Mom Jeans, and they retail for $59. The 18-year-old opted for a crop top and a light brown coat – the same she was seen wearing when she attended a protest in support of the Standing Rock Sioux’s fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The teenager had her ombre hair flowing on her shoulders. Malia arrived early to her gig at the Weinstein Company where she has scored an internship that will last several weeks.

Most former interns will tell you that their job sucked because they were bossed around, asked to go pick up coffee, run errands, and do other people’s work. However, Malia is not your average intern and will, therefore, have fascinating stories to share with her friends about her time at the Weinstein Company.

There is a possibility that the former first daughter will pick the next big movie you watch. She will work in the production/development department where she will be diving through scripts and will have the exciting job of picking the best ones and pitching them to the bosses at Weinstein.

Weinstein is responsible for blockbuster and Oscar-winning films like “The Artist,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Django Unchained,” and “Good Will Hunting.” Malia Obama, an aspiring filmmaker, was spotted again later in the day as she grabbed lunch with a co-worker. It has been confirmed that the young woman will be getting paid about $9 per hour.

Malia will be attending Harvard University in the fall after a gap year.