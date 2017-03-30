Malia Obama Spotted With Mystery Man, Who Was Later Identified As Rob Franklin

Malia Obama and her friend, Rob Franklin, were spotted walking in New York last night which prompted wild headlines like “Malia Obama Has A Mystery Man” or “Malia Obama Steps Out With Hansome Boyfriend.”

A close source to the Obama family has stepped out to say that Malia and Mr. Franklin are friends and are not dating.

The piece of news means the 44th president of the United States and his wife, Michelle, can sleep soundly at night.

In past interviews, former President Barack Obama said he had headaches thinking about the fact that one day his daughters would have dating lives.

The former senator from Illinois said: “I’ve seen some folks glancing at [Malia] in ways that made me not happy.”

He went on to say that he depends on the Secret Service to keep the young men “in check” when around his daughters.

He added: “The other reason is because they’ve had Secret Service. There’s only so much these guys can do. These poor young men come by my house and…. They have no idea… No, they have an idea. I describe for them….”

He concluded by stating: “The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it … One is [their mom] Michelle. She’s taught—she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or you know, not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence.”

As for Malia’s mystery man – he is not a mystery anymore. The 23-year-old man, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, seems to have his feet solid on the ground, and is dreaming of a bright future.

Franklin recently graduated from Stanford, and like Malia, he will be at Harvard in the fall.

He is currently employed at Artsy.net as an audience development manager, and before that, he was an associate consultant at Bain & Company.

Like the former first daughter, he had some cool internships – he worked at NPR in Washington, DC, and BuzzFeed in New York.

He speaks English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin Chinese.