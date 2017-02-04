Malia Obama Spotted At ‘Girls’ Premiere Party In New York City

Malia Obama, who is flying on her own, was seen mingling with several celebrities at the “Girls” final season afterparty in New York last night. Pictures of the former first daughter that surfaced on the Internet showed that she was having a great time at the star-studded event held at Cipriani. The teenager was laughing as she interacted with one of the stars of the show. According to numerous people, who attended the event, Miss Obama was the highlight of the party.

Everyone wanted to talk to her and take selfies with her. Those same people confirmed that the soon-to-be college student was delightful and spoke to all of those who approached her and accepted the requests for pictures. There is an excellent reason why Malia was at the celebration of the end of the controversial show – she was an intern on the HBO series.

In the summer of 2015, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama worked for several weeks on the set of the Lena Dunham-produced series. At the time many were surprised that the former first couple allowed Malia to be part of a project that is made for mature TV watchers.

The series, which also stars Dunham, along with Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet tells the story of four young women living in New York City, struggling with their careers, love, and personal lives. The critically acclaimed show’s sixth and final season will premiere on February 12, 2017. The young Obama attended the soirée with Hollywood stars including Rita Wilson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann.

The aspiring filmmaker was spotted the day before arriving early to start her internship with movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s company in New York. She will work at the company until late Spring and will go to Harvard in the fall.