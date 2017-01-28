Malia Obama Joins Dakota Access Pipeline Protest With Shailene Woodley

Malia Obama, the oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, is on the left of her parents – politically speaking. Miss Obama was photographed in a green beanie and brown coat as she took part in a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The picture must have made the Green Party’s nominee for president of the United States Jill Stein proud and infuriated Donald Trump and other conservatives.

For several months activists of all ethnicity have been joining with members of the Standing Rock Sioux to fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which will cross through several states. Native Americans say that the pipeline will affect and pollute their rivers and disturb sacred ground where their ancestors are buried.

In the heat of the 2016 race presidential race, Stein was arrested during a fiery protest where police pepper-prayed activists. Dogs attacked some, and others were hosed down with water. Attorneys for the Standing Rock Sioux reservation have filed numerous lawsuits to halt construction of the pipeline in vain.

Among those who have been active at the protests and who was arrested is “Divergent” actress Shailene Woodley. Miss Woodley spoke to the media saying that she was thrilled to see the 18-year-old daughter of former President Obama at the event. Woodley said: “It was amazing to see Malia. I saw her last night when we did the event with [Standing Rock] Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there.”

Woodley added: “To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

The Dakota Access Pipeline was a thorny issue during Obama’s presidency, and after years of dithering he caved to the left and ecologists and canceled the project. Immediately after taking office, President Trump signed an executive order for the construction to move forward.

Miss Obama is currently vacationing in Palm Springs before starting an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Many are wondering, what would have happened if an Obama was arrested while protesting a decision taken by a Trump?