Malia Obama Is Single And Ready To Date

Malia Obama, looking very sleepy and tired, was pictured on Tuesday morning arriving to work in New York. Miss Obama wore a mini jean skirt, burgundy sweater, and her signature camel colored coat. The former first daughter is currently in the Big Apple learning and gaining experience as a future filmmaker as an intern at Weinstein Company. The teenager, who is getting paid about $12 an hour to go through movie scripts, pitches the best ones to top executives.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old had a very busy and fun-filled Presidents Day weekend at Aspen, Colorado. On Sunday, Obama and a large group of wealthy friends were seen living it up at Cloud Nine Bistro.

The children of millionaires and billionaires were captured on video spraying and showering themselves with 200 bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne – with a total cost of over $100,000. According to an insider, Malia, who is enjoying her post-White House life with friends, is also hoping to find love while in New York.

The spy claimed: “Malia Obama is single and might be one of the most eligible bachelorettes in America. She would love to find a boyfriend in New York and has friends but for now she is not dating anyone exclusively.”

The insider went on to deny the rumors flying around claiming that Malia is dating Drake. The person said that both Sasha and Malia love Drake’s music and they find him cute, but they are not together.

The source stated: “She thinks he’s totally super cute and loves his music. She and sister are huge fans and have bought tons of OVO sweatshirts from his clothing line. She gushes to her friends about him and thinks he’s so cool and hot, but they are not dating.”

Advertisement

The person concluded by saying that Michelle Obama would not be happy to see his little girl with a womanizer.