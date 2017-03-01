Malia Obama Has New Hair, Expensive Boots, And Huge Smile Going To Work

Malia Obama has never looked so happy and fashionable since she started interning in New York.

Advertisement

Tuesday morning, Malia was pictured flashing a huge smile that says my parents just signed a $60 million book deals.

The usually sleepy and gloomy looking former first daughter tossed her long blonde and gold tresses around to show the world she had dyed her hair.

At some point, the teenager was jumping for joy to put the spotlight on her black moto boots by Phillip Lim that sell for over 600 dollars.

Miss Obama, who has been interning at the Weinstein Company in New York City since early January, is expected to return to be with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the spring.

The family will truly be living the lifestyle of the rich and famous for Penguin Random House has signed a 60-million-dollar deal with the Obamas to publish their upcoming books.

Last week, Mr. Obama was in New York to spend some quality time with his daughter.

They caught a Broadway play and had dinner at a fancy restaurant, and he might have given her a few dollars to spend on clothes, shoes, and her hair by the looks of things.

It is also being claimed that Mr. Obama was in the Big Apple because Malia was enjoying her newly found freedom too much.

A source said: “She was dancing scandalously and twerking. She was with a bunch of young, tough body guards but they looked too young to be Secret Service. A guy came up to her and tried to flirt, but she didn’t give him the time of day. She looked like she was having a great time.”

Another eyewitness added: “All I could definitively tell you is her hair looked awesome, and she looks way younger in person. Her secret service is scary. She was hanging out in VIP at ultra bar. Because is was an 18+ dance night, she didn’t do anything bad to get in.”

Advertisement

Malia is ready for her turn in the spotlight.