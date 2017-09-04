Malia Obama Claps Back At Grandmother Who Wanted To Take A Picture

Malia Obama clapped back at a woman who was attempting to take a picture of her.

Last week, Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, accompanied their 19-year-old daughter, Malia, to Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The parents appeared very emotional as they escorted their oldest child to her dorm room.

Many students posed with the former president and first lady.

It is worth noting that Barack and Michelle graduated from Harvard Law School.

And a few students were seen chatting with the high-profile teenager.

After the parents left, Malia headed to Harvard Square eatery where she was approached by a grandmother who wanted a picture for her grandchild.

According to people who witnessed the scene and spoke to TMZ, the aspirant moviemaker politely declined.

Her desirer to be a normal kid..#HarvardUniversity #MaliaObama A post shared by Michele George💎 (@blesssed2beablessin) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

She left the elderly lady outside and entered the restaurant where she purchased a salad.

When Malia returned, the woman attempted once more to take a snapshot of the college student.

That moment when you're peacefully eating peach ice cream on the Yard outside your freshman dorm and you run into Harvard's most famous little freshman 🍦📚🇺🇸💕 #MaliaObama A post shared by Preeti Srinivasan (@preetiinpink) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Malia snapped and yelled at the overzealous fan by saying: “Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?”

Despite, Malia’s frustration, witnesses told TMZ the woman got the photo in the end.

Boston Globe reporter Steve Annear also tried to make contact with Malia.

He said he introduced himself and asked her a few questions and she “politely shook his hand and declined to comment.”

A few media outlets spoke to students and asked them if Malia’s presence will change anything?

One said: “To be honest, this place is so strange, [Malia Obama’s presence] wouldn’t change anything at all. It is part of the weirdness that is Harvard.”

Over the summer, Malia was an intern at the Weinstein Company in Tribeca where she was stalked and harassed by Jair Nilton Cardoso.

The 30-year-old man was caught in Washington, DC and New York City on multiple occasions trying to get in contact with Malia because he wants to marry her.

A source close to the young woman explained: “This is a very scary time for her. This guy tried to get at her in the White House, and now he has found her at work, it is terrifying. She is leaning on friends at the Weinstein Company, and everyone is being super supportive. Her bosses are all very sympathetic towards her, and they are willing o accommodate her however she needs — even if that means taking some time away from the office and reading scripts at home.”

Some people say Malia should accept the fact she is a celebrity and agree to take photos and sign autographs.