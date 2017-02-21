Malia Obama Attends Pricey Champagne Party In Aspen With Friends

Malia Obama is living it up in Aspen with her ultra-wealthy friends, according to a series of videos and pictures that surfaced online. It has been a very fun and exciting winter for Miss Obama who has been enjoying the lifestyle of the rich and famous since leaving the White House. After spending a week in fabulous Palm Springs, California with her sister, Sasha, and parents – Barack and Michelle Obama – the teenager first traveled to Sundance in Park City, Utah where she hung with the heavy hitters from Hollywood and got a bit political by taking part in a Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

She also made headlines by attending the screening of “Beach Rats” – a movie about a teenager who is dating older men and women. From Sundance, she flew to New York to begin a dream gig – an internship at the Weinstein company.

Earlier today, several photos appeared on social media that showed the former first daughter hanging out with the children of multi-millionaires and billionaires in Aspen, Colorado. The Harvard-bound teen was celebrating the birthday of a close friend at Cloud Nine Bistro – a luxury restaurant located at the top of Highland Mountain.

Michelle and Barack’s oldest child sported cute pigtails, a white top, and her signature USA beanie. Some of Malia’s high-profile friends sitting with her included Michelle Obama’s favorite designer, Monique Lhuillier, New York Giants chairman Steve Tisch’s children – Elizabeth, Zachary, and Holden – Diane Von Furstenberg‘s grandson, Tassilo, and billionaire Bobby Kotick‘s daughter, Audrey.

One of the attendees shared a video of the group of friends dancing on tables and spraying over 200 bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne, which are sold for $125 each.

The photos of Malia’s mini vacation in Aspen come days after it was claimed that she is single, ready to mingle, and is looking for love in the Big Apple. A source stated: “Malia Obama is single and might be one of the most eligible bachelorettes in America. She would love to find a boyfriend in New York and has friends, but for now, she is not dating anyone exclusively.”

What are your thoughts on Malia’s post-White House life?