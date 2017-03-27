Malia Obama And Conservative Reporter Lucian Wintrich Had A Fight: Report

Malia Obama had a heated exchange with a conservative reporter named Lucian Wintrich who took to Twitter to talk about the incident.

Wintrich claimed that he attended an event at The Parlor in New York City on March 25 where he had a friend performing.

According to Mr. Wintrich, while sitting at his table enjoying drinks, to his surprise, the daughter of the 44th president of the United States walked up to him and made a threat.

The conservative White House correspondent explained that the 18-year-old said she wanted to hit him and started yelling at him.

The reporter for the Gateway Pundit wrote: “I was at Parlor in New York City with some friends on Saturday night, and one of my friends said Malia Obama just pointed at you and said, ‘I wanna punch that dude in the face.’”

He continued by revealing that the young activist got even more frustrated when he tried to take her picture.

He stated that Barack Obama’s eldest child continued to lash out at him and was eventually pulled away by members of the Secret Service.

Can you consider the fact that an 18yo former prez’s daughter, in NYC, is getting wasted multiple days in a row at multiple locations? 2/2 — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 28, 2017

He shared: “I started laughing. I turned around, and it was Malia Obama staring me down, so I tried to snap a picture while she was staring me down and she came up to me and started yelling. Malia said to me, ‘Do you want to have a conversation? Let’s sit down and have a real conversation’.And I said, ‘OK, let’s sit down and have a real conversation, why not?’ At that point, security whisked her away at which point I got the shoulder pic that I posted on my Twitter.”

To the people saying: "OMG the Malia Obama stuff is a hoax because half the tweets/photos are from different dates and different places!”1/2 — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 28, 2017

Wintrich detailed his misadventure on social media and shared a picture of Miss Obama’s shoulder being pulled away by her bodyguards.

Michelle and Barack Obama’s spokespeople have not denied nor confirmed the bizarre story.