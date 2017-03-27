Maksim Chmerkovskiy To Miss At Least One Week of Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With the Stars Season 24, which starts Monday’s, March 27 will not have Maksim Chmerkovskiy as the 37-years old dance instructor suffered a calf injury and will not be on the dance floor for some time.

In a rehearsal footage, Maksim revealed that is his calf muscle that’s causing him problems and that he feels like something hit it. Chmerkovskiy is out for this dance battle, but that doesn’t stop him being in the ballroom to cheer on his partner, Glee star Heather Morris.

In his place, we’ll have Alan Bersten, a contestant on season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance.

Maksim and Heather received a 28 out of 40 in week one, a score combined from sevens from judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and Len Goodman, for their Viennese Waltz to “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector.

Morris hasn’t spoken about her partner switch but seemed delighted on Twitter about Monday’s contest. A professional dancer who has toured with Beyoncé and appeared on So You Think You Can Dance, Heather created quite a fuss when her casting was announced.

For some people, this means that Morris has an unfair advantage, but Maksim declared himself he is pleased how it turned out when the cast was announced on Good Morning America, at the beginning of March.

Maybe Heather has some dance experience, but that didn’t stop Simone Biles and Sasha Farber to outplay them on the first week of the dance contest, as the pair received a 32 out of 40.

Earlier this month, Chmerkovskiy was sure that their advantage wouldn’t be obvious, as they may be judged a little different. The Ukrainian-born choreographer also admitted that there would be other couples who can pull off impressive performances.