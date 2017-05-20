Making Profit Off Of Tragedy? Kim Zolciak’s Son’s Dog Attack Captured by ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Cameras!

We have been wondering for a while what led to Kim Zolciak’s son Kash’s dog attack, but it looks like the whole incident was caught on camera. As expected from the reality TV star, Kim is now trying to cash in from the reveal of the footage.

It has recently been reported that Don’t Be Tardy cameras were rolling during the traumatic attack that ended with the four years old toddler in the hospital with serious injuries, almost exactly a month ago.

The popular Bravo show will include the aftermath of the attack as well as Zolciak’s opinion on making up with her estranged family.

According to a source on the set “She discussed possibly reconciling with her parents after it happened.”

Since her son’s scare, Zolciak has been talking about it a lot but revealed a minimum of details on how it happened.

Now, it all makes sense – she wanted to have the almost tragedy appear on her show so she can pocket the money.

“He was just, unfortunately, bit by a dog,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, adding that the little boy is an animal lover and that she wouldn’t be surprised if he would grow up to be a veterinarian.

During this time, she also expressed her gratefulness to her husband for being such a great help with the boy as he was recovering.

In addition, Zolciak also talked about her parents and revealed that they reached up to her after Kash’s accident but did not mention whether or not they have reconciled.

Fans probably remember that Kim and her parents have been feuding ever since they slammed her shortly after her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut.

Besides, her husband, Kroy, has also lost contact with his own parents after marrying Kim because they did not approve of the woman’s lifestyle.

But despite their parents’ disapproval, the couple recently renewed their vows which can only mean they are very happy together.

