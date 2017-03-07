‘Making History’ Actress Leighton Meester Compares Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler

Leighton Meester is not a fan of Donald Trump and the way he is handling the business of running the free world.

The 30-year-old Texas native, who is married to Jennifer’s Body actor Adam Brody, is promoting her new show, Making History, which premiered on Fox this past Sunday.

Since the series is about time travel and changing historical events, the Gossip Girl actress was asked if she could alter the course of history how would she do it.

The mother of one did not hesitate and targeted the 45th U.S. president.

She went as far as comparing him to one of the most hated historical figures of all time, Adolf Hitler.

Here is what she had to say about the New York billionaire. Meester stated: “Like, if I could snap my fingers? Trump would not be elected. That’s all.”

The television star could have stopped there, while she was ahead, she added: “As of right now, I feel that way [about Trump]. Before Trump, I would have said that Hitler was never born. Humans are so f***** up.”

Trump promised during the campaign to make great deals on behalf of the country, but people are still waiting to see the results.

Moreover, the Trump administration is not very efficient at handling his unique persona. However, comparing him to Hitler might seem a little bit much.

Meester got blasted by Trump fans for making that statement. It was probably a good move to get more people interested in her new project.

Making History was well received by critics, but ratings for the premiere were barely average, and the future of the show is uncertain.