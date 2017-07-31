Makeup Artist Sues Kim Kardashian Over The Name Of Her New Beauty Line

Kim Kardashian West got a court date last Friday to determine whether her new KKW cosmetics brand infringes on that of a rival product line. Check out all the juicy details below!

The New York makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis shared the same initials with Kardashian since Kardashian married Kanye West.

Crème Contour & Highlighter Kits are back in stock now on kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

She asked the rapper’s wife to brand her then un-launched cosmetics line something other than KKW.

Back in June, Kjaer Weis sent Kim’s lawyer a letter in which she had noted that she had been using a KW mark for her own cosmetics line since 2010.

‘Given the similarities between the marks and goods, we believe the interest of both parties would be best served by your client’s adoption of an alternative mark,’ Kjaer Weis’ attorney wrote.

In his call for a hearing on last Friday, US District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. asked both parties to appear on September 6th to see if there is any possibility of settlement.

Otherwise, the case must be ready for trial.

Kim introduced the KKW Beauty (a $48 highlight kit) on June 21. The product sold out within a few hours, and it brought an extra $14.4 million into the Kardashians’ family.

Kjaer Weis responded on Tuesday by filing a trademark-infringement suit in Chicago federal court.

One more for National Lipstick day! Wearing Kiki velvet liquid lip on kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

After declaring that Kjaer Weis is professionally known everywhere by her initials, the suit frets her cosmetic line stands to be reamroll4ed by the reality star’s startup.

‘Consumers will mistakenly believe that KKW, despite being the senior trademark user, is affiliated with, sponsored, or approved by Ms. Kardashian West,’ the suit states.

Advertisement

A Kardashian West spokeswoman claimed ‘Kim has done everything by the book.’ She said the US Trademark Office approved the KKW mark for Kardashian West — even after Kjaer Weis insisted on a re-examination.