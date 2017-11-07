Major League Baseball Pitcher Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash

Former Major League Baseball pitcher, Roy Halladay, died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico near the coast of Florida on the 7th of November, Tuesday. The baseball star passed away at the age of forty years.

Pasco County Sheriff, Chris Nocco, confirmed the news in a news conference today where the official stated Halladay’s small single-engine aircraft crashed, and their office marine unit found his body.

Roy pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the Philadelphia Phillies over the span of his illustrious fifteen-year career in the Major Leagues.

Halladay retired in 2013 and fathered two children along with his wife, Brandy. Following his death, both Major League teams, the Blue Jays, and the Phillies released statements in commemoration of his death.

In the Philadelphia team’s affidavit, they stated they are “numb over the very tragic news,” and there are no words to describe the grief they have all felt since the news of his passing.

They finished their declaration with the words, “it is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan, and Braden.”

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

The Toronto Blue Jays released their statement as well stating they are “overcome by grief” due to the loss of one their most significant and most respected members of the team. Halladay retired after pitching in his final season in 2013 and went on to become an airplane pilot.

Advertisement

He frequently posted on his social media about his love for flying. Back in October of this year, he posted an image alongside his aircraft and wrote how much he always loved the idea of being a pilot. In his tweet which you can see above, he wrote, “Real life is better than my dreams!!”