Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor At 2017 Oscars

As expected Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards for his stellar performance in Moonlight.

The 2017 Oscars is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre on in Hollywood, California

The 43-year-old actor, famous for his role in Luke Cage, swept the award season. Believe it or not, he also gave an amazing performance in another great film, Hidden Figures.

The talented star was nominated against Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges, Manchester By the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, Lion‘s Dev Patel, and Nocturnal Animals‘ Michael Shannon.

A very emotional Ali took the stage and used his acceptance speech to thank his grandmother and said that she would have wanted him to adjust his jacket – so he did.

He said: “My grandma would want me to button up.”

Ali went on to show appreciation for his teachers.

He added: “Wow, I want to thank my teachers, my professors. I had so many wonderful teachers.”

The actor also thanked the crew for the amazing experience that they have provided him with.

The thought-provoking movie chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles with his sexuality in a tough neighborhood of Miami, Florida.

He lastly thanked his wife who gave birth to their baby girl four days ago.

The beaming father told the audience: “We just had a daughter four days ago. So I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process. And carrying me throughout this time.”

The award was presented by Alicia Vikander, last year’s winner for Best Supporting Actress.

This is a fantastic week for Mahershala who became a father for the first time and the first Muslim actor to win and Oscar.