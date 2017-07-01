Mahershala Ali In Talks To Star In ‘True Detective’ Season Three

True Detective was a show that went from beloved to loathed in almost record time. After a critically-acclaimed first season and a mostly-panned second season, it looks like HBO could be trying again, this time with Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali.

With powerhouse performances from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, True Detective premiered to unanimous praise in 2014.

As the two detectives worked each week to unravel the bizarre serial murder case they were investigating, the show became water cooler talk around the world.

The following year, True Detective returned with an all-new cast and an all-new storyline, completely separate from the original season.

Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch made up the impressive new ensemble of actors for Season 2.

Unfortunately, despite some impressive performances from the cast, the story for the new season fell flat with most viewers and critics.

One likely reason for the disconnect is that creator Nic Pizzolatto spent literally years working on the scripts for the first season, shopping it around from network to network.

Season 2, on the other hand, was rushed into production after the success of the first season and didn’t have nearly the amount of refinement.

The show was never officially canceled, but HBO never announced plans for a third season, instead allowing Pizzolatto to explore possibilities on his own.

In March of this year, it was announced that Pizzolatto was working with NYPD Blue and Deadwood creator David Milch to write a possible third season.

Now there’s word that recent Oscar winner Mahershala Ali could be playing a lead role if the new season comes to fruition.

Ali won the Best Supporting Actor award at this year’s Oscar ceremony for his performance in the coming-of-age drama Moonlight.

Advertisement

No deal is yet in place for Ali, and HBO has likewise not officially ordered a third season of True Detective as of yet. Of course, the addition of an Oscar-winning actor would be a good boost toward the network giving the show a green light sooner rather than later.