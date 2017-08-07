Maggie Gyllenhaal Declares War On Leah Remini Over Scientology Bashing

The actress is supporting her A-list pals who identify with the religion. According to new reports, Maggie Gyllenhaal had a fall-out with Leah Remini, and it was all because of her war against Scientology.

Despite the fact that the 37-year-old Deuce actress is not part of the Church of Scientology herself, many of her celebrity friends are.

This has created a huge rift between her and Remini.

The 47-year-old Remini was part of the religion until she infamously decided to turn against it by claiming it almost ruined her life.

After leaving the cult, Leah Remini started to be its most vocal critic.

She even produced a show meant to uncover and expose Scientology’s darkest secrets called Scientology and the Aftermath.

The A&E show was also nominated for an Emmy in the Best Informational Series category.

According to an insider, Leah and Maggie used to be great friends, but they recently had a massive fall-out.

Apparently, the main issue between them is the fact that Maggie grew up surrounded by many people who were involved in the church.

Years later, she is still friends with some of them, including Giovanni Ribisi and Michael Pena.

‘So this is really car-wreck television for her,’ the insider explained.

In addition to losing her pal because of her war against the cult, Leah Remini has been slammed by important Scientologists who said her claims were completely false.

Are you surprised Maggie turned against Leah because of the Church of Scientology? Whose side are you on in this explosive new feud?