Madonna Will Not Be Allowing The Filming Of The Deposition Regarding The Auction Of Her Personal Items

Madonna wants no part in the filming of a deposition regarding the auction of her items. According to TMZ, the pop-culture icon has been given the opportunity to choose the time and place of the deposition, but she is vehemently opposed to the filming of the trial.

Lutz – who is a dealer in cultural memorabilia – claimed that Madonna’s refusal to auction off 100 of her items was merely the result of a personal vendetta.

In case you missed it, Gotta Have Rock And Roll was set to auction off over 100 of Madonna’s items, and the famous singer is completely opposed to the sale.

In the court papers, Ms. Lutz said, “This lawsuit is the pretext for Madonna’s personal vendetta against Ms. Lutz, whom she already has sued once over a decade ago following a personal falling out.”

Her lawyer goes on to say it is all part of an attempt to “publicly smear” his client by claiming the items are intensely private and intimate.

This news comes after Madonna asked the court on Tuesday to intervene in the sale of the items, alleging that they were taken without permission.

According to Ms. Lutz, as well as the court documents, Madonna allegedly gave up her rights to the property in a 2004 agreement.

Advertisement

Grossman, who serves as the lawyer of Ms. Lutz, claimed that if Madonna truly wanted privacy, she wouldn’t have mailed her underwear and personal belongings all of those years ago. This appears to be a complicated case. Although, there is something seriously creepy about auctioning off someone else’s underwear to the public; if the singer gave up the rights to the possessions than it looks like she might not have a choice in the matter.