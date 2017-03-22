Madonna Throws Her 11-Year-Old Daughter A Nightmare Birthday Party! What Happened?

According to new reports, Madonna was so tired that she went to sleep during her daughter Mercy’s weekend-long birthday party and just left all of the guests to help themselves around her house.

An insider has revealed that the guests were pretty angry because of the way she treated them as the host of the party, not to mention how her little daughter must have felt to see her mom go to sleep in the middle of her celebration.

The 58 years old star invited a lot of her friends to her Hamptons home for an overnight party and sleepover to celebrate her adopted daughter turning 11 years old.

However, despite her plans to offer Mercy a birthday bash, she will never forget, Madonna disappeared from the party right in the middle.

It turns out that the diva returned to her bedroom for a “quick” nap, leaving the guests hungry while the kids were playing “unruly” music!

On the second night of the sleepover, during which Madonna was the only one sleeping, a guest finally stormed up to the star’s bedroom.

According to a source present at the party, it was 9:45 PM when the person in question decided they had enough!

“My daughter’s starving! Those kids downstairs are starving! And the chef tells me he only takes orders from the lady of the house!” the angry guest shouted.

The sleepy Madonna immediately ordered the food for everyone, but her French Caribbean chef served a kosher meal which, according to the source, “was horrible.”

As it turns out, in the end, some of the outraged parents took their children out to eat at a local restaurant.