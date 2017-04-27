Madonna Slams The New Biopic About Her Life

Madonna is furious once again. This time she lashed out at the new Blonde Ambition biopic that details her life and rise to fame.

Brett Ratner is serving as the film producer which is to be backed by Universal.

It will chart the music icon’s efforts to make her first album and will explore her romantic relationships as well as her celebrity status.

The script was written by Elyse Hollander who previously worked with famous Alejandro G. Inarritu who directed the film Birdman.

On social media yesterday, Madonna shared an image of the script declaring some of the information from the movie as lies.

She said she was actually born in Bay City and not Detroit and she did not drop out of high school.

She also said, “why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?”

She continued, “the writer Elyse Hollander should write for the tabloids. Anyone who supports this film is promoting lies and exploitation. Lies have no legs!!”

Madonna later deleted her furious post, perhaps because it has been confirmed she was in fact born in Detroit and she did drop out of high school.

Shortly after she learned of Universal’s involvement in the project earlier in the week, Madonna said she was not backing the project at all.

She said, “nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story.”

The Like A Virgin singer said anyone who attempts to tell her story is a charlatan and a fool; a person who supports exploitation and lies for instant money and gratification.

“This is a disease in our society,” the famous singer exclaimed.

Despite Madonna’s protests, the script topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks the most well-received screenplays and scripts that have yet to be made into a film.