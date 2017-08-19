Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All Of Her Six Children

The pop star has a big happy family and receives a lot of love from every single member! Madonna took to social media to share a rare photo that showed all of her six kids. The snap was taken on the singer’s birthday.

As fans certainly already know, Madonna turned 59 earlier this week and celebrated like no other.

Aside from having her close friends by her side as she sang and danced the night away, the celeb also partied alongside her beloved children.

The sweet picture that showed all of her kids surrounding her lovingly was posted on Friday, and her fans received it well.

The beautiful photo simply captioned ‘Birthday’ shows the singer in the company of 20-year-old Lourdes, 17-year-old Rocco, David and Mercy, 11 and Stella and Estere, 4.

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Aside from the cute family snap, Madonna also shared a pic showing her oldest daughter kissing her cheek affectionately, as well as another with her recently adopted twin girls having the time of their lives at the gypsy-themed birthday bash.

The star has been having a lot of fun at her party and showed that turning a year older did not scare her.

In fact, she is the same Madonna we have always known.

The star shared many pics and videos from the bash.

In one particularly funny one, she forgot the lyrics to her own song B-Day Girl.

But that is totally Okay – Madonna is ‘still a happy girl!’