Madonna Reacts To Pepsi Ad – Reignites Old Tension Between Pepsi And Madonna

Pepsi’s advertisement involving Kendall Jenner is still causing a lot of controversies, but this time Madonna has a few things to say about it.

Madonna and Pepsi have a bit of a background story together.

Madonna was the star in a Pepsi advertisement in 1989 that was eventually pulled by the mega-company.

Madonna tweeted “When you wake up and realize that shit just doesn’t really make sense #chosen.”

When you wake up and realize that Shit just really doesn't make sense! 😔📸📸📸#chosen pic.twitter.com/PvLjObPsLV — Madonna (@Madonna) April 5, 2017

The kiss Madonna was referring to was from her highly controversial music video for “Like A Prayer” which came shortly after the commercial with Pepsi.

People were a little more conservative at that time, especially the Catholic Church. The Vatican slammed the video for its use of religious symbols like burning crosses and involving a saint in a sexually explicit act.

Many religious organizations threatened to boycott Pepsi products, and ultimately, Madonna was removed from her sponsorship contract with Pepsi.

Most of the criticism for Kendall’s ad revolves around the movements like Women’s March and Black Lives Matter, in the sense that the advertisement allegedly “trivializes” the message of the movements and seeks to capitalize on the political turmoil in the United States.

It’s important to mention that Madonna was one of the speakers at the Woman’s March. On the day of Donald’s inauguration, she gave an emotional speech. “It is the beginning of much-needed change. Change that will require sacrifice, people. Change that will require many of us to make different choices in our lives, but this is the hallmark of revolution. So my question to you today is are you ready? I said, are you ready? Say yes, we are ready. Say, yes we are ready. One more time: you’re ready.”

Advertisement

In Pepsi’s apology, the soda giant said they had clearly missed the mark, and their message was one of empowerment and coming together, rather than divisiveness.