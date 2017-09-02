FREE NEWSLETTER
Madonna Moves To Portugal, Reveals New Movie And Music Are In The Works!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/02/2017
MadonnaSource: billboard.com

It looks like Madonna is ready for a new chapter in her life. The 59-year-old star took to social media today, September 2, to announce that she has moved to Portugal! In addition, she also revealed that there are some projects in the works.

‘The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel creative and alive here, and look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️It is time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!’ Madonna captioned her Insta post.

According to a rep for the singer, Madonna simply fell in love with the country a long time ago, after performing in Portugal as part of a tour back in 2004.

The star’s upcoming film titled Loved is the second project she directs following her W.E. in 2011.

Reportedly, it is based on Andrew Sean Greer’s The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells.

As for the music, it is going to be her first release following 2015’s Rebel Heart.

Are you shocked Madonna has moved to Portugal? Are you looking forward to all of the projects she has in store for the fans?

