Madonna Has Been In A Secret Relationship With Much Younger Man For A Year And You Know Him!

New reports have revealed that Madonna has found herself a man that makes her so happy she would be willing to move overseas for him! The man is only 31 years old, which makes him 27 years younger than the superstar cougar!

After all, are we really surprised Madonna is dating someone younger than her?

Not really! What’s important however is that she has found love once again.

As it turns out, the 58 years old singer is currently in Lisbon, Portugal, having the time of her life with her boy toy model boyfriend, Kevin Sampaio.

The two have been dating for over a year!

According to a source close to the diva, “Madonna didn’t want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him.”

With that being said, Madonna was quite impressed the man did not just spill the beans about their romance to the press even after a year of being in a relationship.

The insider also revealed that we knew who the man was all this time!

The two met when he starred as her love interest in the music video for “Bitch I’m Madonna!”

The insider on set revealed that the two had chemistry right away and she was the one approaching him which was quite surprising because no one dares to even look her in the eyes during filming.

“But Madonna took a liking to him because, aside from being super sexy, he could make her laugh!”

It looks like the man, whose involvement with the star was yet unknown at the time, even accompanied her to Africa when she adopted four-year-old Malawi twins, Estere and Stella.

The pal revealed that he is also great with kids and that made their relationship even more serious in the past six months or so.

But even though the man is admittedly much younger than Madonna, the singer hates it when people think she is a cougar who preys on young men.

In reality, they are the ones who come to her, the insider said, adding that “Men her age just can’t keep up!”

Do you believe Madonna and her new man make a good pair?