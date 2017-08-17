Madonna Forgets Lyrics To Her Own Song In Hilarious Selfie Video

Even international superstars make mistakes from time to time! On Wednesday, when Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday, the star took to social media to share some of the wildest and most fun pictures from the out of control bash.

However, one amusing video that the Material Girl singer shared with her fans showed the celeb trying to sing along to her own B-Day Song track and forgeting the lyrics!

‘When you cannot remember the words to your own Song. 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🇮🇹♥️🤡🎂🎉🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕🦁💃🏻 Still a Happy Girl!’ Madonna captioned the funny footage that she still proudly shared on her Instagram account.

Aside from her silly mistake, the artist also posted a message though which she expressed her gratitude for being able to experience yet another great year in her life.

Madonna seemed really happy with what she has managed to accomplish in the last twelve months but also thankful for all of those great or small things that just happened without her expecting them.

Luckily for the singer, those unexpected occurrences were ‘surprises’ and ‘blessings,’ and of course, she couldn’t hope for anything else aside from another year at least just as eventful and exciting.

Also during her birthday bash, the stat shared a cute photo with her recently adopted twin daughters, Estere and Stelle who have also been making the star feel over the moon.

Of course, she couldn’t forget to also give a shout-out to her loyal ‘ride or dies.’

