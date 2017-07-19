Madonna Blocks The Auction Of The “Break-Up” Letter That Tupac Wrote When He Cut Ties With The Singer

Madonna said no, no, no! The singer was granted an emergency court injunction yesterday, July 18th, to stop an impending auction of 22 of her items, including a love-letter from her ex-boyfriend, Tupac Shakur, according to the Associated Press.

The court papers claimed the Tupac letter was going to sell for upwards of $400,000!

The Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge, Gerald Lebovits, ordered the company, Gotta Have It!, to pull the item from its music-themed auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 19th.

The collectible store also planned to auction off some fairly weird items, including a pair of underwear she allegedly wore, and a handwritten letter where she said Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone were “horribly mediocre.”

According to court papers obtained by the publication, the 58-year-old-former-pop-star said she was “shocked to learn” the sale was taking place.

She claimed, “the fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with the sale of highly personal items. I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public.”

A spokesperson for the auction house and Ms. Lutz, the woman who formerly owned the items, said, “Madonna and her legal army have taken what we believe to be completely baseless and meritless action to halt the sale of Ms. Lutz’s legal property temporarily.”

He went on to say the memorabilia will be back and she won’t win the right to the items.

There is certainly a lot of drama between the auction house and Madonna, but how did Sharon Stone respond to being called, “mediocre?”

She wrote on her Facebook page, “Dear Madonna, Dear Madonna, First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly. Know that I am your friend. I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our journeys.”