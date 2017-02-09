Madonna Adopts Malawi Twin Girls!

It looks like Madonna has decided to bring it on when it comes to having a big family and the Brangelina record of six is not singular anymore.

According to reports, the diva has finalized the necessary legal papers and now, twin sisters from Malawi, Stella and Esther, have been adopted.

Madonna already had four kids in her care, the adoption bringing the grand total to six, just like Pitt and Jolie.

Sources have revealed that the adorable twin girls were orphaned after their mother died giving birth to them because of complications during her C-section surgery.

Madge and their father were in the court for the adoption proceedings and the four-year-old girls, who were born on August 24, 2012, had previously been living in the Home of Hope in Mchinji, according to reports.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna has two older children adopted from Malawi, Mercy, 10, and David, 11, and two biological children, Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16, who is now living with his father, Guy Richie, in London after a bitter custody battle between his parents.

Madonna’s lawyer explained the reasons why she was easily granted the adoption.

“Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins,” he said.

Madonna’s daughter Mercy’s biological family has complained that they were “deceived” over her adoption and fought the singer for visitation rights for her.