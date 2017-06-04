Madly In Love Mariah Carey Back Together With Bryan Tanaka, Has Wedding Plans!

New reports have confirmed that Mariah Carey and her boy toy Bryan Tanaka are back together after a short break during which rumors were sparked that she got back together with Nick Cannon. However, it looks like the diva’s baby daddy is out of the picture once again, as Tanaka and Carey’s romance is hotter than ever.

Even if Cannon and Carey reconciliation for a short while it’s clear that Tanaka has her entire attention once again.

The diva and her younger boyfriend were spotted recently leaving Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

The couple, which apparently rekindled their love late last month held hands and smiled at the paparazzi.

Carey couldn’t keep the smile off her face and her hands away from the handsome backup dancer even after they entered the car.

Sources say Carey wants him to propose as soon as possible and have a quick wedding now that they are back together.

Other insiders have also revealed that Mariah and Nick reunited for a very short while, and the man tried his best to win her back, but it obviously didn’t work in the end.

The two even celebrated the birthday of their twins Moroccan and Monroe together recently, and rumors were flying around that the co-parents will try to be a couple again.

But now Carey seemed happy to flaunt her love with Tanaka in front of the photographers.

The younger boyfriend even appeared on her reality star.

One source revealed that the only reason Mariah hooked up with Nick Cannon for such a short while was to make Tanaka jealous and it looks like it worked!

The dancer was very affectionate the entire night.

The singer wore a revealing black dress, showing off her cleavage and curves, a belt at her waist.

The hot bodied Tanaka wore a fitted black top.

As fans may remember, the two started going out in November of 2016 after Carey ended her engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer.

Carey and her boy toy got into a fight while celebrating her 47th birthday in Cabo San Luca at the end of March and then split in April.

Now that they are back together, the singer is ready to walk down the aisle with the man she is madly in love with.

Do you think Mariah and Bryan will get married soon?